Florida Panthers

Last season: 47-31-4, won second consecutive Stanley Cup.

COACH: Paul Maurice, 4th season with Florida, 28th season overall (916-767-247).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 7 vs. Chicago Blackhawks.

DEPARTURES: D Nate Schmidt, C Nico Sturm, G Vítek Vaněček.

ADDITIONS: G Daniil Tarasov, C Luke Kunin, D Jeff Petry.

GOALIES: Sergei Bobrovsky (33-19-2, 2.44 goals-against average, 0.905 save percentage), Daniil Tarasov (7-10-2 with Columbus, 3.54, 0.881).

BETMGM STANLEY CUP ODDS: 10-1.

What to expect

The goal is clear: Win the whole thing again. The path to that goal is not so clear. Captain Aleksander Barkov is likely out for the entirety of the regular season with two torn knee ligaments, forward Matthew Tkachuk is probably out until December at least while he recovers from offseason surgery, and the depth is sure to be tested. That said, the Panthers somehow found a way to keep Aaron Ekblad, Brad Marchand and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett when all were free agents last summer. Sergei Bobrovsky seems to still be at his peak and now has Daniil Tarasov backing him up. They come from the same town in Russia; Bobrovsky idolized Tarasov’s dad, much in the same way that the younger Tarasov grew up idolizing Bobrovsky.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: There is enough talent on the roster, in theory, to overcome the statistical losses that come with Barkov missing the season. Anton Lundell and Mackie Samoskevich are among the forwards poised to make big jumps, and it’s not like the defense — which added Seth Jones in a trade for the playoff push last season — was leaky to begin with. Marchand’s presence cannot be understated; he still has tons in the tank.

The not-so-good: It’s a brutal schedule again, with lots of home games in the first half of the season and lots of road games in the second half of the season. The depth will be utilized, which means there’s not a lot of room for further issues. And the Panthers, who have played more games in a three-year span (including playoffs) than any team in NHL history, will see more on-ice miles added this season because about half their regular roster may be playing in the Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Players to watch

Where does one begin to answer that question on this team? There’s Sam Reinhart, one of the game’s top scorers. There’s Marchand, who has made the incredible switch from Panthers villain to Panthers legend. Bobrovsky, in the final year of his contract. A kid like Samoskevich, whose time might be now. Jones, who seemed to get more comfortable with the Panthers every week after the trade. Niko Mikkola, Lundell, Gustav Forsling, the list goes on and on, which is why the Panthers truly believe they have a shot at winning it all again.

