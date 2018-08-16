ESPN teams up with Marvel to create UM-LSU comic book cover

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re a fan of college football and comic books, then two of your favorite things just got merged into one.

ESPN teamed up with Marvel to create custom comic book covers advertising several college football games.

Among the covers created include one for a game between the University of Miami and Louisiana State University.

Covers were also created for games between Ohio State and Oregon State, Louisiana and Alabama and Washington vs. Auburn.

UM takes on the LSU Tigers on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

A new season of the College Football Playoff is here! We've teamed up with @Marvel once again to bring you special edition custom comic covers for college football's 2018 kickoff weekend! pic.twitter.com/I0Av4XCsv7 — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2018

