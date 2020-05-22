ESPN is producing a 9-part documentary series on Tom Brady’s Super Bowl runs

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Everyone wants a piece of the G.O.A.T.

ESPN is producing a nine-part documentary series on another athlete considered to be the greatest of all time in his sport: quarterback Tom Brady.

This follows ESPN’s wildly successful airing of “The Last Dance,” the 10-part documentary series that explored Michael Jordan’s championship run with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan is widely considered the greatest NBA player of all time, and “The Last Dance” drew huge ratings for ESPN with live sports across the US on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the most-watched ESPN documentary ever, and the series averaged 5.6 million viewers throughout its run.

Titled “The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,” the next series will explore each of Brady’s nine Super Bowl journeys with the New England Patriots, showing his perspective through his six titles and three Super Bowl defeats.

It’s expected to be released next year.

“Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat,” Brady said in a statement.

Brady has the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history. After 20 seasons with the Patriots, he left in free agency earlier this year and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The series will be produced by ESPN, Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports and 199 Productions, the multi-platform content company Brady launched in partnership with directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.