CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering from a torn ACL and a dislocated knee in a devasting injury during Monday’s 27-21 victory over the New York Jets, according to ESPN.

More about Tyreek Hill tearing multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, on top of his knee dislocation. Hill still is at the hospital and will undergo surgery later today.https://t.co/mc30Y8nALb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2025

Hill was carted off the field and taken to Baptist Health Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables after he twisted his left knee at an odd angle while making a catch near the sideline.

As he was leaving the field Hill was seen smiling and clapping his hands.

He underwent an MRI and a CT scan to assess the severity of his injuries, which revealed he tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

He is still at the hospital and will undergo surgery today.

Hill in his 10th NFL season and fourth with the Dolphins.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.