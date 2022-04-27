MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s tournament time for some strong stallions.

The World Polo League Beach Polo World Cup will be returning to Miami Beach this weekend.

Wednesday morning, organizers hosted an event on the sands of Collins Park to kick off the event.

The actual tournament starts Friday in South Beach. More than 120 horses and 24 international polo players will compete in the three-day equestrian extravaganza.

Guests can also enjoy an array of food, drinks and shopping over the weekend.

