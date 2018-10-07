Egyptian soccer shaken by Saudi minister’s alleged meddling

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s close relations with Saudi Arabia are being tested by an uproar over alleged soccer meddling by the kingdom’s sports minster.

Turki al-Sheikh’s attempts over the last year to exert control over Al-Ahly, Egypt’s biggest team, have enraged fans and officials alike. The acrimonious fallout led al-Sheikh to purchase a rival club in a bid to challenge Al-Ahly’s supremacy, but as anger mounted he recently withdrew his investment, leaving the future of the top-tier team in doubt.

The two governments have yet to publicly comment on al-Sheikh’s intrusion into Egyptian soccer. Saudi Arabia is one of Egypt’s chief economic backers and both nations are taking part in a boycott against 2022 World Cup host nation Qatar.

