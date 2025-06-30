MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is known for producing more NFL talent than any other part of the country. For our youngsters, most of them come home every summer to inspire the next generation. Donovan Campbell is stepping on campus at Columbus to reunite with one of the best players to come out of the Explorer’s Program.

He made it to the NFL, but Eagles linebacker Josh Uche hasn’t forgotten where it all began.

Back at his alma mater, Columbus High School, the Philadelphia Eagles star hosts the first-ever battle of Miami, a seven-versus-seven showcase.

“Being from South Florida, I felt like it was important to do something every year to give back to the breeding grounds to help me get to where I’m at,” said Uche. “So that I grow the community that helped me get to where I am today.”

Dozens of youth teams hit the field, showcasing their talents and hustling hard. But this wasn’t just about football; it was about opportunity.

“That’s what football is all about,” said Uche. “This age that we host the camp at is football at its purest form.”

“This is number five enrollment,” said Jacarree Green, a 7v7 football player. “What Lamar Jackson’s edits be like.”

That purity was on full display. From the players to the fans, the atmosphere was filled with energy and pride, a reflection of South Florida’s deep football culture, where community comes first.

“You know we got other states, Texas, Georgia, everything else,” said Herschel Carroll, a spectator. “But every other state knows they have to come to Florida to play football. That’s where football’s at, in Florida.”

“The thing I’m most proud of is that these guys fight to the end; that’s the most important thing,” said Kevaughn Dingle, a 7v7 coach. “You’ve got to stick together.”

Following a full day under the South Florida sun, Uche heads back to Philly, knowing he left something meaningful behind.

“Seeing the joy on the kids faces, the energy when they make a play, you know, the dances, the celebration. I think being around that encourages me to understand that I’m living my dream right now,” said Uche. “So being able to help give back and see the smiles on the kids’ faces, you know that’s fulfilling to me.”

There’s nothing better than seeing our So-Flo pros return to their roots, inspiring and giving back to the next generation of rising stars.

