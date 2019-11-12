Dwyane Wade’s first seasonal lifestyle collection, PKWY by Dwayne Wade, now available at Target

(WSVN) - Even in retirement, Dwyane Wade is a baller in the lifestyle business.

PKWY, Wade’s sock brand founded in partnership with Stance, has announced its first seasonal lifestyle collection called PKWY by Dwyane Wade will be available at Target.

According to a press statement released by the brand, PKWY by Dwyane Wade is inspired by the former Heat player’s vision of an intersectional culture linking art, fashion, music and sports.

The collection features 18 different sock styles in three distinct color capsules.

PKWY burst onto the men’s fashion scene in February 2018 with its officially licensed line of NBA and MLB team socks designed and priced to appeal to Wade’s wide fan base.

Customers could expect smaller capsule collections to launch via collaborations and limited releases on a monthly basis, like the Wade County collection from last year.

“I’ve always loved socks as a fashion statement because they add a true layer of personality to your style,” Wade said. “PKWY is the evolution of a great partnership with Stance, and it is amazing to see it in a national retailer like Target.”

