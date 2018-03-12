Dwyane Wade, wife donates $200,000 to student-ran gun control rally

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade donated $200,000 to a gun control rally ran by students that is expected to take place in Washington, D.C.
Wade has been outspoken in his support of those affected by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, and one of the victims even was buried in the Heat legend’s jersey. Wade tweeted on Saturday that he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, donated $200,000 to “March for Our Lives,” a rally expected to take place on March 24.
However, he didn’t stop there: Wade challenged his fellow NBA athletes to join the cause and help communities curb their gun violence.
On Sunday, Adam Alhanti tweeted that Wade turned an empty warehouse into a wonderful tribute in honor of the Stoneman Douglas victims.
