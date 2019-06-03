Dwyane Wade speaks at Stoneman Douglas graduation at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2019 graduating class of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were in for quite a shock as Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made a surprise speech at their commencement ceremony.

The NBA veteran offered words of wisdom to graduates at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Sunday.

“What you do in each of these moments will determine how much greater this new chapter will be,” he said. “I want you to take pride in what you’ve already accomplished.”

Wade also spoke at length about the impact the students have had on him over the years, as well as his experience visiting the school in the aftermath of the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

Wade, who retired in April, has been a vocal supporter of the school after the mass shooting.

