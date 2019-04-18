Dwyane Wade signs autographs, takes photos with every Miami Heat employee

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dwyane Wade proved yet again that he’s a class act after making a surprise visit in Miami.

The retired Miami Heat star showed up unannounced to the AmericanAirlines Arena, Wednesday.

He signed autographs and took photos with every Miami Heat employee as a final farewell.

D-Wade took photos and signed autographs for every single Miami Heat employee as a farewell today 👏(via @DwyaneWade) pic.twitter.com/6JJuqOyhoR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 18, 2019

One employee took to social media to share his signed Wade jersey and a photo beside the athlete.

He said Wade spent around three hours signing stuff for the workers.

Thanks @DwyaneWade for taking a picture and signing autographs for every @MiamiHEAT employee for almost 3 hours today. What a class act! Your #L3GACY will always be remembered! pic.twitter.com/7Xkw9e6Qtx — Brandon Loker (@bloker25) April 17, 2019

Wade retired after playing his final game last week, putting an end to a successful 16-season career.

