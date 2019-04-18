Dwyane Wade signs autographs, takes photos with every Miami Heat employee

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dwyane Wade proved yet again that he’s a class act after making a surprise visit in Miami.
The retired Miami Heat star showed up unannounced to the AmericanAirlines Arena, Wednesday.
He signed autographs and took photos with every Miami Heat employee as a final farewell.
One employee took to social media to share his signed Wade jersey and a photo beside the athlete.
He said Wade spent around three hours signing stuff for the workers.
Wade retired after playing his final game last week, putting an end to a successful 16-season career.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.