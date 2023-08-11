SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WSVN) — A former Miami Heat player is set to receive a legendary honor on Saturday after his 16-year career playing for the NBA. Dwyane Wade will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts after he was unanimously voted in.

“It’s going to take a long time for me to process that,” said Wade in a video call interview. “There’s not enough time. It’s the rest of my life.”

The basketball legend’s accomplishments include being a three-time NBA Champion, 2006 Finals MVP, a 13-time All-Star, and the NBA’s points, games played, assists and steals. All of Wade’s accomplishments paired with his 14-year span with the Miami Heat make him the most successful player in NBA history.

Patrick Riley, President of the Miami Heat, said he knows he made the right decision when he let Wade play for his team.

“Wade is like sacred ground,” said Riley during a phone interview. “I never even thought about ever being a Hall of Fame player until, yep there’s a player, or even as a coach, until it’s happening. And life for Dwyane’s place is today.”

Wade’s induction into the Hall of Fame puts him on the same wavelength as other Heat players and coaches, including Riley, Alonzo Mourning and Chris Bosh, but unlike the others, Wade would be the first player drafted by Miami to be inducted.

“I’ve thought about my Hall of Fame speech when I was 17 years old because of the work that I put in and the dreams that I fought hard to get. So it’s there, it’s in here,” Wade continued as he pointed to his chest. “At some point, it’s going to come pouring out of me like tears in no time.”

It’s going to be a party this weekend in Miami as some of the big names from the Miami Heat are fired up.

“This guy was one of the elite talents,” said Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra in anticipation of the celebration this weekend. “It’s going to be one heck of a party if you know anything about Dwyane, it’s going to be 10x big.”

Spoelstra is expected to be in Massachusetts for Wade’s induction ceremony on Saturday.

