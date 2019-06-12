Dwyane Wade sends care package to Georgia high school student battling cancer

(WSVN) - Dwyane Wade gifted a special surprise to a Georgia student fighting cancer.

According to the Miami Herald, 16-year-old Chase McDaniel was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Dwyane Wade, wanting to show his support to Chase, sent the teen a care package with multiple items including autographed shoes, a hat, shirts, a jersey and more.

The shoes were also signed with the quote “My belief is stronger than your doubt.”

Video of Chase opening up the package was posted on Twitter by his high school football coach by Sean Calhoun.

Calhoun’s video was later retweeted by Wade, who wrote, “I appreciate you. #TeamWade.”

