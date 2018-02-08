Dwyane Wade returning to Miami Heat

MIAMI (WSVN/AP) – Cleveland is trading Dwyane Wade to Miami, league sources are telling ESPN.
According to a tweet from ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat “will send a heavily protected second-round pick to Cleveland for Wade.”
The Miami Heat tweeted, later Thursday, indicating that Wade will likely play in Friday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
When he left the team in 2016, Wade said he always considered the 305 home.
“This is never goodbye to South Florida,” Wade said. “The words, ‘Heat Lifer,’ I’m a Heat for life. I’ll always be a Heat.”
This season, Wade has averaged 11 points per game, 45% shooting from the field and a career-low 23.2 minutes per game.
Wade played 13 seasons in Miami, winning three NBA titles – two of them with LeBron James.
James went on Instagram to endorse the move for one of his best friends, posting “truly happy for my brother @dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack.”
Wade signed a one-year deal with the Cavs, but has said he wanted to retire with Miami.
