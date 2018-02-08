Dwyane Wade returning to Miami Heat

MIAMI (WSVN/AP) – Cleveland is trading Dwyane Wade to Miami, league sources are telling ESPN.

According to a tweet from ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski‏, the Heat “will send a heavily protected second-round pick to Cleveland for Wade.”

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired guard Dwyane Wade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a protected 2024 second-round draft pick. More info – https://t.co/0UHMJ31uhZ pic.twitter.com/TMX9OAexbh — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 8, 2018

The Miami Heat tweeted, later Thursday, indicating that Wade will likely play in Friday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#MILvsMIA UPDATE: Pat Riley says he expects Dwyane Wade to be available to play in tomorrow night's home game vs Milwaukee. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 8, 2018

When he left the team in 2016, Wade said he always considered the 305 home.

“This is never goodbye to South Florida,” Wade said. “The words, ‘Heat Lifer,’ I’m a Heat for life. I’ll always be a Heat.”

🌞🌞🌞🔥🔥🔥🌴🌴🌴 305 HOME!!!! Let's goooooooo HEAT!!!! Can't. Wait. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

This season, Wade has averaged 11 points per game, 45% shooting from the field and a career-low 23.2 minutes per game.

Wade played 13 seasons in Miami, winning three NBA titles – two of them with LeBron James.

James went on Instagram to endorse the move for one of his best friends, posting “truly happy for my brother @dwyanewade!! It’s how it’s suppose to be. Love you my guy!! #WadeCountyBack.”

More UD, on Dwyane: "I guess I can share my city with him again." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 8, 2018

Wade signed a one-year deal with the Cavs, but has said he wanted to retire with Miami.

