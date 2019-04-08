Dwyane Wade Legacy Truck sells merchandise ahead of superstar’s final home game

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck full of Dwyane Wade merchandise traveled around Miami-Dade and Broward counties to offer fans one last chance to grab some gear ahead of the superstar’s last home game on Tuesday.

The Miami Heat’s Wade Legacy Truck started the day at a Fort Lauderdale Chick-fil-A and ended it at a Planet Fitness in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

“We want to make sure all of the Miami Heat fans get the appropriate Dwyane Wade attire to prepare for his last regular-season game,” Miami Heat Stage Manager Jeremy Rivera said. “A lot of the fans can’t get to the Heat Store, a lot of fans can’t go to the Dolphin Mall, so we are coming to them.”

Fans got the chance to get their hands on a variety of Dwyane Wade merchandise.

“We have all three jerseys, his red, his white and his black jersey, as well as the new Court Culture merchandise that we just dropped April 1. All his memory tees from his game-winner against the Golden State Warriors to his game-winner against the Chicago Bulls,” Rivera said.

Some of Wade’s younger fans even came out to grab some merchandise, although one young fan was expecting the 13-time NBA All-Star to show up.

“I got this Dwyane Wade shirt. Miami Heat. Wade,” Haim Elmakies said. “I thought he was gonna be here. I got so happy, so excited. I’m missing school for this. I’m so happy. My hopes are down because he’s not here, but I’m happy I got this shirt and happy I got some pictures.”

Along with the goods, fans got a chance to take pictures alongside the truck plastered with some standout moments from Wade’s 16-year career.

Those are memories fans can keep long after Wade’s final game.

“It’s sad, very sad, but he gave us a lot of good memories,” one fan said.

