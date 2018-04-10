Dwyane Wade given March NBA Cares award

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat star shooting guard Dwyane Wade has been crowned as an NBA Cares award-winner for March.

Wade was chosen as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award recipient for the way he supported the South Florida community following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting, which took 17 lives.

Wade took time to visit Stoneman Douglas high and bonded with students. The Heat star also helped organized “Parkland 17,” an exhibit to honor the victims of the shooting.

