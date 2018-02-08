Dwyane Wade arrives in Miami, fans react to his return

MIAMI (WSVN) - Basketball star Dwyane Wade is coming back to the Miami Heat via a trade agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the teams announced Thursday.

Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union arrived in Miami, Thursday night.

7News cameras rolled as the couple exited a plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Heat fans could barely contain their excitement at the prospect of seeing Wade back on the court.

“I think it’s awesome!” said Heat fan Carl Smith. “I think it’s great. We’re gonna light up again. We’re back on the map again.”

Miami Police, Miami Beach Police, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Miami International Airport all tweeted about Wade’s return to the Heat.

Wade will be back at American Airlines Arena on Friday night, and fans can celebrate his return with some new merchandise.

Good things come to those who wait… @MiamiHEAT VICE Jerseys have made a #R3TURN! You can NOW reserve limited quantities, hurry!https://t.co/lFHcJKmqwh pic.twitter.com/SqQYPOqm8N — The Miami HEAT Store (@MiamiHEATstore) February 9, 2018

Wade was drafted by the Heat in 2003.

He won his first championship in 2006 when the Heat had Shaquille O’Neal on the team.

Then, there was the “Big Three,” when Wade won back-to-back titles with teammates LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Wade left the Heat in 2016.

