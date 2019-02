MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has been added to the roster for the NBA All-Star game.

The Miami Heat Made the announcement in a tweet.

“Thanks to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Wade has been added as a special #NBAAllStar team roster addition. Congrats #FatherPrime!,” the team wrote.

This will be Wade’s 13th time playing in the All-Stars.

