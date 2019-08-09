Dwayne Wade limited edition bobblehead unveiled

MIAMI (WSVN) - Retirement is taking Dwayne Wade to another head space — literally.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed bobblehead of Dwayne Wade Friday, commemorating Wade’s legendary 16-year career with the Miami Heat.

The bobblehead, manufactured by FOCO, features Wade with replicas of the three NBA Championship trophies the Heat won in 2006, 2012 and 2013, as well as his 2006 NBA Finals MVP trophy and a plaque listing his stats.

“Dwayne Wade has made a tremendous impact on Miami both on and off the court and we knew his amazing career needed to be commemorated in a special bobblehead,” Phil Sklar, CEO and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said. “We think this bobblehead is the perfect way for fans to celebrate Dwayne’s special career.”

The bobbleheads, of which 2,019 were made to coincide with Wade’s final season, are now available in the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store and at the museum located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

