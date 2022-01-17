(WSVN) - A local college standout is hoping to hear his name called in this year’s NFL draft.

Come April 20, one Florida International University former running back is hoping the price is right as he hopes to make NFL history.

At 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, D’Vonte Price is coming off a senior year at FIU that saw his draft stock rise.

With the 2022 NFL Combine just months away, Price is looking to be the right fit for the perfect team and in the process, become the first running back ever to be selected out of FIU.

It’s a moment the 22-year-old claims would cement his football journey.

“I feel like it’s going to be real emotional because it’s been a long journey,” said Price. “You know, I’ve been through a lot of things but I never quit, kept going. Now that it’s close, it’s crazy but I know when that moment comes, it’s just going to be different.”

From his stature and look to his running style, Price is already drawing comparisons to a pair of tailbacks on a particular NFL team.

“It’s a blessing just being compared to them in general but I do feel like both of them, put them together, and I feel like that’s me,” he said.

No doubt evaluating running backs for the next level can be tricky, but working with legendary South Florida strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey, certainly helps.

“We’re trying to help young men reach goals and things that they always wanted to obtain and he falls in with some of the greatest guys I’ve trained like Edgerrin James, Frank Gore. He’s in that category, them type of caliber guys.”

“It feels nice that coach thinks highly of me, you know what I mean? Someone who’s trained all those dudes, it feels great,” said Price. “With him, I know he’s going to do whatever it takes for me to get to the highest level.”

While players find strength from various things, DP thinks his power may come from his locks.

“Oh yeah, I love my hair,” he said. “I actually got a tattoo of Samson. He had all his power in his hair till he cut it off so I feel like that’s me too. I don’t have power in my hair but I feel like my hair is my trademark and I’m going to keep it till it starts falling out.”

According to most draft experts, it’s not a matter if Price will be drafted, but a matter of which round.

