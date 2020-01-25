During Pegasus World Cup, protesters outside Gulfstream Park decry horse racing

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pegasus World Cup drew a group of protesters to Hallandale Beach.

Demonstrators gathered outside of Gulfstream Park while holding up signs, at around 10 a.m., Saturday.

Protesters railed against the practice of horse racing and how the horses are treated in order to perform.

“If the horse slows down — in nature, a horse will slow down after they’ve injured themselves, but here on the race track, if a horse slows down, the jockey whips a horse to go even faster, and often these horse suffer fatal injuries,” said organizer Holly Wilson.

The protest was supported by an organization called Horseracing Wrongs, a nonprofit dedicated to shutting down horse racing.

