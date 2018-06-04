Duran Jr., son of boxing legend, wants to make a name for himself

MIAMI (WSVN) - Roberto Duran Jr., the son of a famous boxer is ready to make a name for himself.

“My dad had power, I also have power,” said Duran Jr. “To be honest, I think I hit harder than him.”

Roberto Duran was known to be, pound-for-pound, one of the best boxers in the world. He posted a career record of 103 wins and 16 losses, with 70 wins by knockout. Duran was also a four-time champion.

Duran Jr., who lives in South Florida, decided at a young age that he also wanted to lace up the gloves and fight in the ring.

“Just watching him train was amazing,” said Duran Jr. “The things he did, especially performing in the ring, it was a blessing to watch him as a fighter and perform the way he did. Especially knowing that it was my dad doing that.”

Duran Jr. will box in his second professional bout. His first fight was in March, when he won via knockout in the fourth round.

“People are going to expect me to perform like my father and accomplish things that he accomplished,” said Duran Jr. “In all reality, I’m not going to have that long of a career like him.”

Duran Jr. started his boxing career at 29 years old due to personal reasons he would not disclose.

“I’m here for me, now,” said Duran Jr. “My dad did what he did and, at the end of the day, I’m following in his footsteps, but creating my own name. I knew there was gonna be doubters, people that want to see me fail. But I just said, ‘You know what? I can never match up to his career standards in boxing.’ So what I’m gonna do is I’m gonna train hard. I’m gonna prove those doubters wrong. I’m gonna do my best.”

