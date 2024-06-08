(CNN) — Dornoch crossed the finish line first in the Belmont Stakes Saturday evening, with the race held for the first time in New York’s Saratoga Springs, 200 miles north of Belmont Park, which is under renovation.

The Danny Gargan-trained horse broke late on the final turn to take the lead in the 10-horse field with Luis Saez aboard, besting the Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes champion Seize The Grey, who were among the favorites for the final jewel in this year’s Triple Crown, along with race favorite Sierra Leone, who finished third.

Saturday marked the first time in the 156-year history of the Belmont Stakes the race was hosted at a different track.

No Triple Crown winner in 2024

The surprise Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan failed to keep the possibility of a Triple Crown success alive after finishing second at the Preakness Stakes last month.

The race was won by Seize The Grey who held off Mystik Dan’s challenge on the home stretch.

Despite the two champions lining up at the start on Saturday, the pre-race favorite for the Belmont Stakes was Sierra Leone.

The 3-year-old was one of the horses involved in the Derby’s dramatic photo-finish, finishing second behind Mystik Dan after eventually breaking free from a congested group.

The Derby, in a news release, said it was “the closest three-horse photo finish since 1947.”

“If (Sierra Leone) had kept a straight line, it’s hard to imagine he wouldn’t have won,” trainer Chad Brown said, per the New York Post.

“But that’s horse racing, a nice consolation prize would be the Belmont.”

The field of stellar candidates racing at Saratoga Springs on Saturday had to contend with the change of track and distance for this year’s race.

The Belmont Stakes has become known as “The Test of Champions” over the years, owing to the mile-and-a-half distance on the big sandy track at Belmont Park, but this year, however, the race was scaled back to a mile-and-a-quarter.

Belmont Stakes entrants

1. Seize the Grey (8-1)

2. Resilience (10-1)

3. Mystik Dan (5-1)

4. The Wine Steward (15-1)

5. Antiquarian (12-1)

6. Dornoch (15-1)

7. Protective (20-1)

8. Honor Marie (12-1)

9. Sierra Leone (9-5)

10. Mindframe (7-2)

