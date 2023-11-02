MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his standout performance in October, the NFL announced Thursday.

Hill’s achievement marks a historic milestone for the Dolphins, as he becomes the first non-quarterback in franchise history to win the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award, the Miami Dolphins said in a news release.

In September, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa secured the same accolade, becoming the first Dolphins player in 30 years to do so. This marks the first time in the team’s history that they have won back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards.

In October, Hill led the AFC with 602 receiving yards, surpassing any other AFC player by 114 yards. His 16.7 yards per reception during the month were the highest among AFC players with at least 20 receptions, while his four receiving touchdowns tied for third in the conference.

Hill converted 66.7% of his 36 receptions into first downs. He recorded three 100-yard games, including two 150-yard games, and consistently caught 3+ passes for 50+ yards in all five games. Additionally, Hill’s streak of scoring a receiving touchdown in each of his past four games ties him for the longest streak in the NFL this season.

Just last week, Hill made history by becoming the first NFL player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to exceed 1,000 receiving yards in the eighth game of a season. His 1,014 receiving yards through eight games rank as the fourth-highest in NFL history.

The Dolphins currently lead the NFL in scoring (33.9 points per game), total offense (453.3 yards per game) and passing offense (301.5 yards per game). The team is off to a 6-2 start, marking their best record since 2001.

Notable Dolphins who have previously earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award include Tagovailoa (September 2023), quarterback Scott Mitchell (October 1993) and legendary quarterback Dan Marino (November 1986 and October 1988).

On Wednesday, Hill was voted No. 1 wide receiver at the midpoint of the season by The Associated Press.

