Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant to go on injured reserve

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver and kick returner Jakeem Grant will be placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, ending his season.

Grant was hurt in Sunday’s loss at Cleveland. He also dealt with calf, hamstring and toe issues this year.

We have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 27, 2019

Grant had a 101-yard kickoff return in Week 11 for his fourth career special teams touchdown return, a Dolphins record.

