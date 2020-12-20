Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns, charity organization hold holiday toy drive in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns and his foundation 88 Blessings passed out some holiday help.

The player and his mother spread Christmas cheer through South Florida with his Winter Wonderland Toy Drive.

The giveaway happened at the Miami-Dade Police Department on Northwest 81st Street and 7th Avenue.

Hurns said he is grateful to be in a position to help others.

“It’s about giving. You know, 88 kids and faces getting gifts, I know it means the world to them. Also, it just gives those kids hope. I was once in their shoes. I went through the same struggles that they went through, and for them to see that I overcame a lot of these things, they kind of appreciate that,” he said.

About 88 kids received toys and other gifts thanks to the foundation.

This is the organization’s fifth year of hosting a holiday event for children in the community.

