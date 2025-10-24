MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill hasn’t yet decided if he’s done playing football after suffering a season-ending knee injury against the New York Jets on Sept 29.

In an interview on the podcast of Terron Armstead, Hill’s former Dolphins teammate, Hill said he’ll make up his mind about his career at some point. For now, his focus is on recovering from surgery he had a couple of weeks ago to repair significant damage to his left knee, including a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,” Hill said on the podcast, which was released Thursday evening. “I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically.

“I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody. Wherever my mind is at the time, the decision will be made, but I know right now, I haven’t had time to live in the moment.”

Hill was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the Jets’ sideline in the third quarter of Miami’s Week 4 win. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his knee twisted as he was getting pulled down.

The Dolphins placed him on season-ending injured reserve on Oct. 1.

“When I got tackled, I immediately tried to get up … I’d seen that my leg was crooked,” Hill said. “I immediately started laughing because I’ve been able to play this game for 10 years, really my entire life, and I’ve been blessed with great talents and great gifts. The amount of support I get from my family, it’s amazing. So I really wasn’t even thinking about the injury. I was thinking about the great times I’ve had playing this game.”

Hill, 31, has played 10 NFL seasons. He posted consecutive 1,700-yard receiving campaigns in his first two years with Miami, including a league-leading 1,799 yards in 2023. The five-time All-Pro entered this season aiming to regain that elite form after a relatively down year in 2024, when he recorded 81 catches for 959 yards — his lowest totals in both categories since 2019.

Whether Hill’s decorated career — which includes a Super Bowl title with Kansas City in 2020 — will continue remains uncertain. His contract with the Dolphins runs through next season.

“I just want to be in this moment with my family,” he said. “I don’t want to make any rash decisions.”

Hill expressed confidence in the Dolphins’ ability to turn things around after falling to 1-6 with last Sunday’s loss at Cleveland. He also defended quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is coming off consecutive three-interception games and recently called out teammates for being late to player-led meetings.

“You know how it is when you’re 1-5. Everybody’s got something to say,” Hill said. “Everybody’s apparently on the hot seat. It’s a tough situation. When we were winning, things were good. People could say whatever, and it would just go out the window. I’m going to support Tua regardless of what he’s got going on because that’s my brother. I kind of can feel what he’s saying. That should show people that he wants to win.”

