MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his standout performance in September, the NFL announced Thursday.

Tagovailoa’s achievement makes him the first Dolphins player to earn the AFC Offensive Player of the Month title in three decades, with quarterback Scott Mitchell last achieving the honor in October 1993, the Miami Dolphins said in a news release.

He joins an elite group, alongside quarterbacks Dan Marino and Scott Mitchell, who won the award in previous years.

Throughout the month of September, Tagovailoa completed 72-of-104 passes with a 71.3% completion rate, collecting 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions, resulting in a 121.9 passer rating.

He leads the league in both passer rating and yards per attempt, with his 10.1 yards per attempt surpassing other quarterbacks in the league by a significant margin.

Tagovailoa ranks second in the NFL and first in the AFC for passing yards (1,024) and passing touchdowns (eight). He has only been sacked once in three games, a league-leading performance in this regard.

His 1,024 passing yards in the first three games of the season set a franchise record, and his 10.1 yards per attempt rank among the top five in the NFL over the past decade for a team’s first three games.

Tagovailoa’s leadership as Miami’s quarterback has led the team to a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season, a feat not achieved since 1994-96.

The Dolphins’ offense has set impressive records, scoring 130 points and accumulating 1,651 total yards in the opening three games, marking the most by any NFL team since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Additionally, Miami’s 70 points in their Week 3 victory over Denver were the highest scored by any NFL team since 1966.

This accolade continues the Dolphins’ streak of Player of the Month Awards, with linebacker Melvin Ingram earning AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September 2022, and linebacker Jerome Baker securing the same honor in December 2021. Kicker Jason Sanders has also clinched three AFC Special Teams Player of the Month awards, in October and November 2020, and December 2019.

