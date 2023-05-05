MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix around the rock on Sunday, but some Miami Dolphins players got the chance to visit the venue where the high-profile racing event will take place a few days early.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was at the track on Thursday and met reigning Formula 1 champion Max Max Verstappen

The two of them exchanged jerseys at the interactive event, which was put on by AutoNation.

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and running back Raheem Mostert got a chance to see the track that the drivers will be on this weekend.

They also got the opportunity to take a spin around the track, but not in an Formula 1 car.

