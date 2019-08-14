Dolphins to pay tribute to Hall of Famer Buoniconti at public service

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins fans are invited to pay tribute to player Nick Buoniconti at an upcoming celebration of life service.

The memorial will be held at the Lois Pope LIFE Center of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sept. 6.

Buoniconti, who died July 30 at the age 78, is known for his accomplished career on the gridiron. He also became an advocate for spinal cord and brain research.

Following his wishes, Buoniconti’s family has donated his brain to a research center in Boston specializing in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder linked to head injuries suffered by football players.

Buoniconti was a two-time Super Bowl champion and the first Dolphins defensive player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The middle linebacker founded The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis after his son Marc was paralyzed as a result of a spinal cord injury he suffered during a college football game in 1985.

Marc and his sister Gina are expected to speak at the memorial, as well as former Dolphins teammates.

Although the event is open to the public, organizers asked those planning to attend to RSVP by Aug. 30 to Teri Bendell at (786) 256-9861 or by email to tbendell@miami.edu.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.