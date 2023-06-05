CAHOKIA, ILL. (WSVN) — A Miami Dolphins offensive tackle is making headlines off the field for his generosity.

Terron Armstead recently hosted his first celebrity basketball game in his hometown of Cahokia, Illinois. While the event was a “huge” success, the true highlight came in the form of a surprise for 14-year-old Xavier Jones, an eighth grader who walked six miles to attend his graduation.

Armstead, in partnership with Pritchard & Co EV, presented Xavier with an electric bike to ease his commute.

However, the surprises did not end there. Armstead and his sponsors, Bommarito Automotive Group and John Bommarito, also surprised Xavier’s family with a brand-new van.

At the Bommarito Automotive Group, we love to give back to the community. Xavier Jones WALKED for 2.5 hours to his 8th grade graduation! That dedication is one of the many reasons we decided to partner with the @TAFoundation72 and gift Xavier and his family a new mini-van. pic.twitter.com/K891Rx90Rx — Bommarito Automotive Group (@BommaritoAuto) June 5, 2023

The dedication shown by Xavier, who walked for two and a half hours to attend his 8th-grade graduation, deeply resonated with Bommarito Automotive Group, prompting their decision to partner with the Terron Armstead Foundation and contribute the van.

Armstead expressed his gratitude to Pritchard & Co EV, Bommarito Automotive Group, and John Bommarito for their generous donations, highlighting their role in transforming Xavier’s life and positively impacting his family.

“Let’s keep spreading love and positivity!” Armstead said in an Instagram post.

