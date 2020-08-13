Dolphins’ Tagovailoa says focus is on working with team, not quarterback drama

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins’ top prospect is clearing the air saying there is no quarterback controversy within the team.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wore Ryan Fitzpatrick’s number 14 jersey when he spoke to the media during a Zoom meeting, Thursday morning.

Fitzpatrick is said to be the likely starting quarterback in the upcoming season while Tagovailoa is projected to be the franchises’ future quarterback.

“My focus right now is just trying to get into the playbook, literally, trying to understand what we’re doing offensively and really just trying to build relationships with the guys on the team,” said Tagovailoa. “I definitely believe that coach Flo, Chan, you know, they’re going to put the team in the best position they think is possible, so if that’s me supporting someone or not, that’s what it’s going to be.”

The team is currently conditioning but the team will start training camp on Monday.

The Dolphins announced players this season will have a commemorative patch on their jerseys in honor of the late Don Shula.

The patch also includes the number 347 to signify Shula’s all-time career wins.

Coaches and team personnel will also wear pins with the patch.

FOX will debut a documentary about Tagovailoa’s life, on and off the field. It will air on 7News at 4 p.m. on Sept. 6.

