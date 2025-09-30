CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering from a torn ACL and a dislocated knee in a devastating injury during Monday’s 27-21 victory over the New York Jets.

Hill was carted off the field and taken to Baptist Health Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables after he twisted his left knee at an odd angle while making a catch near the sideline.

Though the injury was gruesome, Hill’s spirits were high as he was seen smiling and waving at fans while being wheeled off the field.

He shared photos featuring his mom on Snapchat from inside the ambulance with the captions “love my mom” and “blessed”.

He underwent an MRI and a CT scan to assess the severity of his injuries, which revealed he tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with 7News Monday night regarding the players’ injury and evaluation.

“People forget football is more than a game. It’s a career for people, it’s their livelihood, and it’s their life, it’s their health and to see Tyreek in an ambulance racing to a hospital was really, very painful,” said Rosenhaus. “He’s getting an MRI and a CT scan to determine the exact extent of the damage.”

Moments before going into the operation room Tuesday Hill posted a video on X, where he was all smiles and thanked the NFL and fans for their overflow of support and prayers.

“Alright guys, Tyreek Hill here, the cheetah, about to go in for this surgery. Keep your boy in your prayers. You guys have been awesome man, Fins nation, just the whole entire NFL have been amazing sending me lots of love, lots of prayers and I’m absolutely honored, granted the situation but I love you guys so much and hope to see you soon. Cheetah,” said Hill.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on Hill’s injuries.

“Major knee procedure, multiple ligaments and obviously his season is done,” he said.

His teammates say Hill’s positivity is a feature of his personality.

“He was joking when I came up and talked to him and a lot of the guys came up and talked to him. That’s just his personality, who he is. Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” said Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill in his 10th NFL season and fourth with the Dolphins.

Rosenhaus said Tuesday that Hill’s surgery went well and he will not be needing additional surgery.

