MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed seven of their 2025 draft picks on Friday and added veteran long snapper Joe Cardona.

Cardona is entering his 11th NFL season and is joining the Dolphins after 10 seasons with Miami’s division rival the New England Patriots. He appeared in 160 career games with New England and recorded 13 special teams tackles and one forced fumble. Cardona has also appeared in 13 postseason games and won Super Bowls LI and LIII with the Patriots.

Cardona will replace Blake Ferguson, who Miami released Thursday after five seasons.

Miami’s signed picks are defensive tackles Kenneth Grant, Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., safety Dante Trader Jr., running back Ollie Gordon II and quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Grant, selected 13th overall, signed a four-year deal worth just under $22 million, per ESPN.

The Dolphins also signed 16 undrafted free agents ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday.

