Dolphins set to take on Jaguars in pre-season game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pre-season game on Thursday night.

The regular season kicks off in just a few weeks and although it remains unclear who will be the starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to start in Thursday’s game.

In most cases, the starters in game three end up as the starters for the regular season.

“That’s what I’ve been working towards all off-season,” said Fitzpatrick. “That’s what I wanna be and where I wanna be. It’s definitely where I wanna be with this team.”

Coach Brian Flores is not giving any insight on how long Fitzpatrick will play.

“This is a scenario you could see a play and a half,” said Flores. “There’s a scenario where we could see him playing an entire game. There’s a scenario … you know, that’s yet to be determined.”

Josh Rosen is also set to play, but it appears he will start the season as a back up to Fitzpatrick after the Dolphins traded a second round pick for him.

In a 2018 game, the Cardinals started 0 and 2 at Arizona before Rosen took over and went 3 and 9 as the starter.

Rosen was asked when he thinks he will be an effective quarterback in the league to which he replied, “I think it would be effective right now. I think in Arizona we got to understand the situation. We got three wins that we didn’t have while we were there, so I think I’m effective to a degree. It’s just about getting more effective.”

Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

