Dolphins select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft

(WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The left-handed quarterback passed for 2,840 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Crimson Tide in 2019 before suffering a dislocated hip on Nov. 16 after a 38-7 win against Mississippi State.

The Dolphins last selected a quarterback in the first round when they drafted Ryan Tannehill with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals had the first selection in this year’s draft, and they chose Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow.

Tagovailoa, who was born in Hawaii, is expected to compete for the starting quarterback spot on the Dolphins roster during training camp.

The Dolphins have two selections in the first round, and they will pick next at 18th overall.

