Dolphins select 3 players in 1st round of 2020 NFL Draft

(WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have selected three players in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, including the first quarterback to be drafted by the team since 2012.

The team took Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall selection, selected offensive tackle Austin Jackson at 18th overall and chose cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at 30th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The left-handed quarterback passed for 2,840 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Crimson Tide in 2019 before suffering a dislocated hip on Nov. 16 after a 38-7 win against Mississippi State.

The Dolphins last selected a quarterback in the first round when they drafted Ryan Tannehill with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals had the first selection in this year’s draft, and they chose Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow.

Tagovailoa, who was born in Hawaii, is expected to compete for the starting quarterback spot on the Dolphins roster during training camp.

Jackson, who attended the University of South California, was touted for his athleticism at the NFL Combine, according to NFL.com. The tackle, who stands at 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 322 pounds, started all 12 games for the Trojans in 2019.

The Dolphins were scheduled to pick at No. 26, but they traded the pick to the Green Bay Packers, who took Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The Dolphins received the Packers’ pick at No. 30, but it remains unclear if the trade included other details.

Igbinoghene racked up a total of 42 tackles during the 2019 season with the Auburn Tigers.

The draft, which was broadcasted on ESPN, was held virtually due to coronavirus concerns, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell read each of the selections from his home.

