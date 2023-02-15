HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have kicked off a campaign for life-saving lessons of CPR.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland on Wednesday teamed up with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the American Heart Association to take some CPR classes at the YMCA in Hollywood.

After the recent national scare over Damar Hamlin, community leaders said they want to be prepared for anything.

“It”s very important. I learned how to do CPR, chest compressions again,” said Holland. “I did it once before in seventh grade and, you know, it’s good to jog your memory.”

“I think the entire country became aware of the absolute necessity to, when there is a cardiac emergency, after the Damar Hamlin cardiac emergency, when he was playing football, that it’s so imperative that we all understand what we need to do if someone that we come across is going through a cardiac emergency,” said Wasserman Schultz.

The class focuses on hands-only CPR training, helping to ensure more people know this critical skill.

