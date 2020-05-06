Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will wear uniform No. 1

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick, will wear uniform No. 1.

The Dolphins announced number assignments Tuesday. Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at Alabama, but the Dolphins retired that number after it was worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020

Tagovailoa will be the first Dolphins QB to wear No. 1, which was most famously worn by kicker Garo Yepremian.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.