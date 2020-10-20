Dolphins reportedly name Tua Tagovailoa as starting quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a moment many Miami Dolphins fans have been waiting for.

On Tuesday morning, Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly been named the starter for the Dolphins.

The team’s first-round pick made his debut during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa played in the final two minutes of the game, completing his first two NFL passes to secure the 24-0 shut out.

He will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick for the game, who has been the starter for the past two seasons.

Head coach Brian Flores thinks Tagovailoa is ready and Fitzpatrick will be his backup.

The Dolphins are currently in the mix for the playoffs.

ESPN said Tagovailoa will start in week 8 against the LA Rams.

Channel 7 will air the 1 p.m. game on Nov. 1.

