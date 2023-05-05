MIAMI (WSVN) - It is the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix around the rock on Sunday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was at the track and met reigning Formula 1 champion Max Max Verstappen

The two exchanged jerseyss.

At the interactive event was put on by AutoNation. The Dolphins’ Jaelan Hhillips and Raheem Mostert got chance to see the track the drivers will be on this weekend.

They also got a chance to take a spin around the track, but not in an Formula 1 car.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.