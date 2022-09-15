HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Army sergeant in Homestead was in for a big surprise, thanks in part to the Miami Dolphins.

7News cameras captured Army Sgt. Guillermo Oeding as he posed with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders on Thursday, shortly after they came to his home to gift him a new air conditioning unit.

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES program teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project and Air Pros USA to make this moment happen for Oeding and his family.

“It feels good to have people like you guys to help out all the service members that are here. I was really not expecting this,” said Oeding.

Oeding has proudly served in the Army for 15 years and has been deployed five times.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.