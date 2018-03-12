Dolphins players host football clinic for Parkland community

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Dolphins teamed up with Stoneman Douglas High and other local schools over the weekend to help bring the community together.

The team hosted a free football clinic at Pine Trails Park Sunday, for boys and girls ranging from ages seven to 16.

“To have these guys get a break too and enjoy and you know, not have to go through the sadness that we’ve been going through for the last three weeks and have a day like this, oh my lord, it’s just awesome,” said Stoneman Douglas Football Head Coach, Willis Special. “It’s a blessing”

The kids were given the chance to meet and interact with Dolphins players and alumni.

Dolphins right tackle, Sam Young, who grew up in nearby Coral Springs said he was beyond thrilled to volunteer. “It’s a great way to get everyone out in the community and just you know, bring the community around something positive,” he said. “You see, you got some members of the Douglas Football team out here – it’s great to see them having some fun. I’m happy to be part of an organization that’s helping rebuild and helping really support this community.”

The free event brought out 400 kids along with their parents.

