MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Families burned out of their homes in Miami Gardens received a helping hand from the Miami Dolphins.

Team players, alumni and staff stopped by Crystal Lake Apartments on Monday to hand out boxes of food to residents trying to rebuild their lives.

More than 50 people were forced out when a massive fire destroyed their complex on Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street on Wednesday.

The @MiamiDolphins players, alumni and staff team up with @CityofMiaGarden to assist in distributing meals to families displaced in the Crystal Lake Apartments fire pic.twitter.com/yC04xAPJX4 — SFLCN (@sflcn) July 17, 2018

Dolphins wide receiver Malcolm Lewis said he really wanted to help because the situation hit close to home.

“My cousin still lives here. It’s just a blessing. They’re going through a tough time right now,” he said. “Miami [Gardens] Police and the Dolphins just wanted to give back.”

Displaced resident Patricia Beasley expressed her gratitude toward the team.

“It feels good. Like I said, it feels good that they support us,” she said. “I’m just thankful that I’m alive, and it’s a good support. It’s good that they came out.”

Police said 19-year-old Malachi Wilder started the blaze in what was described as a suicide attempt. He has been charged with arson.

