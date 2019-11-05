Dolphins players, Broward sheriff, deputies host community meet and greet in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Miami Dolphins players teamed up with law enforcement for a community meet and greet in West Park.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the players as they went door-to-door as part of their Football Unites program, Tuesday.

“If it’s law enforcement, professional athletes, we all look like this community,” Tony said. “We all reside here, and we have the best of interest to make sure we have strong relationships and that we safeguard this community together.”

Dolphins safety Bobby McCain was one of the players that attended the event.

While walking down the city streets, the players met with children and residents of the community.

BSO and the team collaborated to demonstrate a united front between athletes and law enforcement that the community and children can witness.

“We’re making sure that our children see police as heroes in our streets,” West Park Mayor Brian C. Johnson said. “As of now that we have the police officers with some football players, we are parading a few heroes down their front porches of many of our residents just to reiterate that message.”

The players participated on their day off, and they worked with BSO to engage children and discuss community policing bring about positive social change.

“It’s big, it’s big for the communities to see and have the sheriff’s department and the players commute together and just, you know, as a background of especially African American society with the sheriff here, his come up and just how all the things he’s doing for this community, and so it’s real big,” McCain said.

The team will return to practice on Wednesday for their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

