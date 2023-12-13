MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed their starting center Connor Williams on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Monday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Williams, who will become a free agent in March, suffered the injury on the Dolphins’ first offensive series in a 28-27 home loss to Tennessee that knocked Miami out of the top spot in the AFC.

The loss of Williams — one of Miami’s best offensive linemen — was felt on that same offensive series. A bad snap exchange between backup center Liam Eichenberg and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa resulted in a fumble that gave the Titans the ball at the Tennessee 2-yard line.

Tagovailoa shouldered the blame for the mishandled snap, but added that it was an adjustment going from Williams to Eichenberg.

“I’ve got to catch the snap,” he said. “I don’t get as many reps with Liam in practice. I get some reps as far as quarterback-center exchange, but because Connor is our starting center, that’s the only person I’m working with as far as getting those reps. I’ve just got to continue to work those with Liam, but that’s not his fault, that’s my fault and I’ll get better from it.”

The Dolphins are now down four starters on their offensive line: In addition to Williams, veteran left tackle Terron Armstead missed Monday’s game with ankle and knee injuries. Starting right guard Rob Hunt (hamstring) also did not play. Left guard Isaiah Wynn remains on injured reserve because of a quad injury suffered against Philadelphia in Week 7.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Armstead could return when the Dolphins host the New York Jets on Sunday, but he would be “pleasantly surprised” if Hunt were ready to play.

Miami signed Williams to a two-year deal last March after he spent his first four NFL seasons with Dallas. He moved from guard to center last season, and has started 26 games at center for Miami. Williams is Pro Football Focus’ top-rated center in 2023.

“You don’t necessarily replace that directly,” McDaniel said. “However you also prepare a lot for contingencies for these types of scenarios.”

With Williams out for the season, the Dolphins added center options by signing offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and adding Matt Skura to the practice squad.

Eichenberg is expected to continue as Miami’s center, with Lester Cotton serving as his backup.

The Dolphins have injury concerns at several other positions.

Tyreek Hill hurt his ankle in the first quarter Monday and played just 34 snaps.

“I’m optimistic about Tyreek in general,” McDaniel said on Hill’s availability Sunday. “I know if there’s a will, there’s a way. It’s a little early to be that confident.

“Either way, that was a painful ankle (injury) that he took the time to warm up, work and get to a point where he could feel like he could provide what we need him to provide. He’s given me only reason to be confident in his ability, but until he flat out tells me that there’s no doubt that he’s going to play, you always have to plan for everything.”

The status of both starting safeties DeShon Elliott (concussion protocol) and Jevon Holland (knees) is in question. Knee injuries have sidelined Holland for the past two games.

Linebacker Jerome Baker, who communicates the defense’s play calls on the field, is on injured reserve with a knee injury. The earliest Baker can return would be for Miami’s regular-season finale against Buffalo.

