MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins placed Alexander Mattison on injured reserve Monday after the veteran running back suffered a season-ending neck injury in a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

Mattison left Sunday’s game with a neck injury after being tackled on a 21-yard pass play and landing awkwardly on his head in the fourth quarter. Coach Mike McDaniel said afterward that Mattison had some soreness in his neck and shoulder.

Mattison was taken to a hospital and had season-ending neck surgery, ESPN reported.

The Dolphins signed Mattison to a one-year deal in March to bolster their running back room, and he had been a standout in training camp so far, showing his power-running skills and ability to break through for big runs.

With Mattison out for the season, the Dolphins signed veteran running backs Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin on Monday to compete for snaps behind starter De’Von Achane and second-year running back Jaylen Wright.

Mattison’s injury means rookie Ollie Gordon II is also in the mix for more snaps. Gordon had a promising performance in Sunday’s 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears, finishing with eight carries for 33 yards and a touchdown, along with a 39-yard catch.

Mattison spent the first five seasons of his career in Minnesota — he rushed for 2,370 yards with 4.1 yards per rush and 11 touchdowns. He had four TDs and 420 yards last season with Las Vegas.

