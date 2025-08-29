FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested on a battery charge, according to jail records.

Crow, 37, was taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

Details about the incident that led to the charge were not immediately available.

Crow joined the Dolphins in 2024 as the team’s outside linebackers coach after previously coaching with the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins released the following statement:

“We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information. Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.