(WSVN) - In some cases, life after football leads to the broadcast booth or a coaching role, but for Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, his post-football career may be a more classical one, and it’s one he credits to his grandfather.

Phillips currently has his sights on opposing quarterbacks, but his love of music runs deep. “A lot of things you do in life transfer over to different parts of your lives,” he said.

Jon Robertson isn’t just Phillip’s grandfather, he’s a world-renowned pianist, conductor and the Dean of Lynn University’s Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton.

Robertson believes his grandson’s love of music can be felt on the football field. “The aspect of it that does transcend is discipline,” he said. “To be a fine musician in whatever area or genre, you gotta be disciplined. Discipline has got to be your middle name.”

Phillips learned to play the piano and guitar at a very young age, while his parents performed as musicians in orchestras. “My mom is a cellist [and] my dad was a trumpet player,” he said. “My whole life growing up, I was around symphony music. I was around an eclectic range of different types of music. My dad’s a big rock guy, classic rock, alternative rock, a whole bunch of things like that. Old school rap. My mom kind of introduced me to the classical side of it.”

Being a rapper or singer isn’t a career Phillips is striving for, but he does have experience in engineering music videos.

In the summer of 2020, Phillips engineered “Blackout Day” by MYLESTONE. The song was made during nationwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd. “We wanted to kind of make a statement piece, and so [we] put that all together, made the beat, engineered and produced it, and he rapped on it, so we came out with a really nice product,” he said.

Phillips and Robertson both share their passion for football.

“When I talk to Jaelen, I’m trying to get into his head about this football thing. The different plays, the different things you got to– you got to be smart, and Jaelan is very smart,” said Robertson.

“He’s been a massive influence. He’s really who I look up to. He’s who I idolize as a man. He’s the most God-fearing, perfect father. He’s everything I could ever hope to be, so he’s definitely been a big part of all my inspiration,” said Phillips.

Robertson is proud of what his grandson has achieved but also feels that Phillips may one day return to performing the guitar.

