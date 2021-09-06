MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - We all know Miami Dolphins players are good at football. There are two who are proud of their skills on the grill as well, and they’re coming in real handy this Labor Day.

Football is back, and that means tailgating, too.

“I’m the grill master. You can ask Shaquem, when we first got here, he came over, and I put something on the grill, and he was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you could do this here,'” said Solomon Kindley.

Kindley may be the cook, but Robert Hunt is definitely the eater.

“You know, I eat all the meats, man. You know that already,” Hunt said. “I definitely eat all the meats.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave his linemen grills last Christmas as a thank you for keeping upright on Sundays.

“The line doesn’t get enough love, so you give them some food with that stuff to grill, you know, on their tray as well, so hopefully they appreciate that enough to protect me in the back,” Tagovailoa said.

“You know I’m a big dude, so grilled food is the best for me, so that’s my go-to,” Kindley said. “I go for grilled chicken, grilled fish, grilled everything, so that’s why I specialize in it.”

“I love it, man. I love the grill. My girlfriend actually just got me a little hibachi to put on the grill, and I actually grill a lot, so yeah, I like to grill a lot. That was one of my best gifts last year,” Hunt said.

However, if you’re going to grill with the Dolphins’ best offensive line, you better do it right.

“Let your charcoals cook for a long time, don’t let ’em stay black. Let them get gray to the point where you touch them and they go to dust, because that’s when the grill is mostly hot,” Kindley said, “and then clean your grill really, really good. You don’t wanna put your meat on the grill after you grilled two months ago. Clean your rails and everything, because if your meat comes out black, you ain’t even done the inside.”

